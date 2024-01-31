Central Agricultural University Recruitment 2024- Dean Vacancy, Job Opening

Central Agricultural University (CAU) Arunachal Pradesh released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Dean vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Agricultural University (CAU) Arunachal Pradesh job vacancy 2024.

Central Agricultural University (CAU) Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment Notification 2024

Central Agricultural University (CAU) Arunachal Pradesh has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Dean Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Central Agricultural University (CAU) Arunachal Pradesh job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Dean

Posts: 02

Location: Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 13/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: General candidate- Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/PWD candidate- Rs.500/-

Women candidate- NIL

Educational Qualification for Central Agricultural University (CAU) Arunachal Pradesh Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Dean at Central Agricultural University (CAU) Arunachal Pradesh, the candidate should have completed Master’s Degree in any discipline including basic sciences altogether with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade point.

Good academic record with Ph.D. degree altogether in agriculture and allied sciences.

A minimum of 15 years of experience also in teaching/research/extension education/ administration, of which 7 years in Pay Band-IV with at least 3 years as Professor or equivalent position. The experience should be relevant to the position concerned with administrative experience.

Published work in the form of at least 10 scientific papers in journals of repute with five and above NAAS rating.

How to Apply for Central Agricultural University (CAU) Arunachal Pradesh Job Openings:

Candidates may send their application form in the prescribed format with self attested copies of educational qualifications, certificates, mark sheets, age proof certificate, Caste/Tribe certificate, 2(two) recent passport size photographs and other testimonials.

About Central Agricultural University (CAU) Arunachal Pradesh: Central Agricultural University is an agricultural university at Lamphelpat, Imphal in the Indian state of Manipur.

The Central Agricultural University was established by an act of Parliament, the Central Agricultural University Act 1992 (No.40 of 1992). The Act came into effect on 26 January 1993 with the issue of necessary notification by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Government of India. The university became functional with the joining of the first vice-chancellor on 13 September 1993.

The jurisdiction of the university extends to seven North-Eastern Hill States: Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura. It offers undergraduate teaching (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) and postgraduate teaching (M.V.Sc.), research and extension activities at College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Selesih, Aizawl, Mizoram. It offers BSc (Agril) every year and MSc (Agril) in Agronomy, Plant Pathology, Horticulture, Genetics and Plant Breeding, Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, and Entomology. It imparts teaching in the field of Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, Agricultural Engineering, Veterinary Sciences and Food Technology in various constituent colleges spanning north-eastern states.

Like other Agricultural Universities, Central Agricultural University, Imphal has integrated programmes of teaching, research and extension education.

As per the mandate, the university has established 13 different constituent colleges, 6 KVKs, 6 Multi Technology Testing Centers: In six states at Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya 6 Vocational Training Centers: In six states at Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya.