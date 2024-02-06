District School Education, Shillong Recruitment 2024 – Assistant Mistress (English) Vacancy, Job Opening

District School Education, Shillong released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Mistress (English) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the District School Education, Shillong job vacancy 2024.

District School Education, Shillong Recruitment 2024

District School Education, Shillong has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Mistress (English) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

District School Education, Shillong job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Mistress (English)

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 30,000/-Per Mmonth

Last Date: 07/02/2024 to12 /02/2024

Age: 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for District School Education, Shillong Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Assistant Mistress (English) at District School Education, Shillong, the candidate should have completed BA (English), B.Ed.

How to apply for District School Education, Shillong Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the walk-in interview as scheduled along with a filled-in application in standard form.

Original documents are to be produced at the time of the interview for verification. Registration of Candidates will start at 9.30 am and will close at 10.30. am sharp.

Disclaimer: Provided by District School Education, Shillong.

About District School Education, Shillong: The history of formal education in Meghalaya has been a recent one commencing with the formulation of a Khasi Alphabet in 1842 by Rev Thomas Jones, a Welsh missionary. Similarly for the Garo Hills, a Garo Alphabet was evolved in 1902 by American missionaries using the Roman script.Thus the Christian missionaries were the first to start modern education in the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills. With requirements for a literate society not being high in colonial times, only a few elementary schools were functioning in what is now known as Meghalaya.

The first college was established in Shillong only in 1924 by the Christian Brothers of Ireland. Being a hill station blessed with bracing weather and having a strong colonial influence, several quality colleges and public schools have been established over the years. The alumni of these schools is spread all over the country and their footprints are also found all over the world. Some of them hold very distinguished positions and occupy high offices in foreign countries, as well.