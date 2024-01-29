EdCIL Recruitment 2024- Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy, Job Opening

Educational Consultants India Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Educational Consultants India Limited job vacancy 2024.
Educational Consultants India Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Educational Consultants India Limited job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
Posts: 100
Location: Bhutan
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 15-02-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of PGT at Educational Qualification for Educational Consultants India Limited, candidate should have completed Master’s Degree, Bachelor’s of Education (B. Ed.) from a recognized university, Proficiency in teaching in English Language.
Candidates are required to apply online through EdCIL website
http://edcilteacherrecruitment.com
Disclaimer: Provided by the Educational Consultants India Limited
About Educational Consultants India Limited: EdCIL (India) Limited is a Mini Ratna Category-1 CPSE continously profit making and fast growing CPSE under Ministry of Education offering management and consultancy services in all areas of education and Ministry of Education, both within India and overseas.