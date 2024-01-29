EdCIL Recruitment 2024- Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy, Job Opening

Educational Consultants India Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Educational Consultants India Limited job vacancy 2024.

Educational Consultants India Limited Recruitment Notification 2024

Educational Consultants India Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Educational Consultants India Limited job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Posts: 100

Location: Bhutan

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 15-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Educational Consultants India Limited Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of PGT at Educational Qualification for Educational Consultants India Limited, candidate should have completed Master’s Degree, Bachelor’s of Education (B. Ed.) from a recognized university, Proficiency in teaching in English Language.

How to Apply for Educational Consultants India Limited Job Openings:

Candidates are required to apply online through EdCIL website

http://edcilteacherrecruitment.com

About Educational Consultants India Limited: EdCIL (India) Limited is a Mini Ratna Category-1 CPSE continously profit making and fast growing CPSE under Ministry of Education offering management and consultancy services in all areas of education and Ministry of Education, both within India and overseas.