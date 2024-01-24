Faith Foundation Meghalaya Recruitment 2024- Office Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Faith Foundation Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Office Assistant, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Faith Foundation Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.

Faith Foundation Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

Faith Foundation Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Office Assistant, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Faith Foundation Meghalaya job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Office Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 10, 000/-Per Month

Last Date: 03/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Faith Foundation Meghalaya Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Office Assistant at Faith Foundation Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed 12th Passed

How to Apply for Faith Foundation Meghalaya Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may submit their CV, Computer training certificate, or any other experience certificate to contactffshg@gmail.com

The application deadline is 3rd February 2024. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Faith Foundation Meghalaya

About Faith Foundation Meghalaya: Shannon Dona Massar, Barida Laloo, Darhmingliani Hloncheu, and Maniung Niangti are the founders of Faith Foundation. In accordance with the Meghalaya Societies Registration Act XII of 1983, the foundation was registered on 3rd April 2013 under the Act.

Bosco Institute of Jorhat (BI) provided the organization with its first support in the form of seed funding (a fellowship award given to Co-Founder Ms. Maniung Niangti) that enabled it to get off the ground in year 2013. An additional source of funding came in the form of fellowship funds from Action Northeast Trust (Ant) for a period of two years (April 2014 – April 2016) which initially supported projects until 2020.