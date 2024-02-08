Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya Recruitment 2024- BAMS/BHMS-Health Officer Vacancy, Job Opening
Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a BAMS/BHMS-Health Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.
Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya Recruitment Notification 2024
Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a BAMS/BHMS-Health Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: BAMS/BHMS-Health Officer
Posts: Not specified
Location: Boiragipara, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
Salary: Negotiable
Last Date: 15/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification for Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya Job Vacancy:
Educational Qualification
To apply for the post of BAMS/BHMS-Health Officer at Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed BAMS/BHSM plus Garo, Hojang, Assamese, Bengali speaking.
How to Apply for Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya Job Openings:
Interested and eligible candidates can send their CVs to careers@graminhealthcare.com
The last date for submission of the application is 15th February 2024.
Interviews will be on a rolling basis through online or offline mode.
Disclaimer: Provided by the Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya
About Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya: You want to be part of something special, something that impacts people’s life for the better. You want to work with people who collaborate and build relationships with each other and the people we serve as customers. You want to be part of a culture whose foundation is built on principled core values. You aspire to apply and develop your expertise and experiences in the healthcare industry and be the beginning of the change you want to see.