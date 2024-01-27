Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya Recruitment 2024- Health Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Health Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.
Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Health Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Health Officer
Posts: Not specified
Location: Boiragipara in Garo Hills
Salary: Negotiable
Last Date: 10/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification
To apply for the post of Health Officer at Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed BAMS/BHMS degree, be registered with the respective medical council, and have experience in providing healthcare services.
Interested and eligible candidates can send their CVs to careers@graminhealthcare.com
The last date for submission of the application is 10th February 2024.
