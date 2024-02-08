Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya Recruitment 2024- Nurse/ Health Worker Vacancy, Job Opening

Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Nurse/ Health Worker vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.

Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya Recruitment Notification 2024

Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Nurse/ Health Worker Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Nurse/ Health Worker

Posts: Not specified

Location: Boiragipara, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Nurse/ Health Worker at Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed ANM/GNM/BSc Nursing

How to Apply for Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their CVs to careers@graminhealthcare.com

The last date for submission of the application is 15th February 2024.

Interviews will be on a rolling basis through online or offline mode.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya

About Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya: You want to be part of something special, something that impacts people’s life for the better. You want to work with people who collaborate and build relationships with each other and the people we serve as customers. You want to be part of a culture whose foundation is built on principled core values. You aspire to apply and develop your expertise and experiences in the healthcare industry and be the beginning of the change you want to see.