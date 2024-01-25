ICAR RCNEH Recruitment 2024- Senior Research Fellow, Young Professional –I Vacancy, Job Opening

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Senior Research Fellow, Young Professional –I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region job vacancy 2024.

ICAR-RCNEH Meghalaya Job Notification 2024

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Senior Research Fellow, Young Professional –I Vacancy under the project “All India Coordinated Research Project on Farm Implement and Machinery (AICRP on FIM)” in the Agricultural Engineering Section, Division of System Research and Engineering. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region Job Openings

About ICAR Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Senior Research Fellow, Young Professional –I

Posts: 2

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 25000/- to 31,000/- per month + HRA

Last Date: 31-01-2024

Age: 21-40 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Senior Research Fellow, Young Professional –I at ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Candidate should have completed qualification as per post requirements.

Senior Research Fellow: M.Sc. in Agronomy/ Soil science

Young Professional –I: B.Sc. (Agriculture)

How to Apply for ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region Job Openings:

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region.

