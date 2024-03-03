IIM Shillong Recruitment 2024- Young Professional Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Management Shillong has released the latest job notification for the Young Professional vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Management Shillong 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Management Shillong has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Young Professional Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Indian Institute of Management Shillong job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Young Professional

Posts: 02

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 60000/- per month

Last Date: 15-03-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Institute of Management Shillong Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Young Professional and Counsellor at Indian Institute of Management Shillong, candidate should have completed Post Graduation/Master Degree from Institutes of National Importance/Reputed Universities altogether having a minimum of 60%.

How to apply for Indian Institute of Management Shillong Job Vacancy

Candidates may apply using the link www.iimshillong.ac.in

About Indian Institute of Management Shillong: Indian Institute of Management Shillong is a public, fully autonomous management institute in the city of Shillong, Meghalaya. It was the seventh Indian Institute of Management to be established in India.