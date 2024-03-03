IIM Shillong Recruitment 2024- Young Professional Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Management Shillong has released the latest job notification for the Young Professional vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Management Shillong 2024 job vacancy.
Indian Institute of Management Shillong has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Young Professional Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Indian Institute of Management Shillong job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Young Professional
Posts: 02
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 60000/- per month
Last Date: 15-03-2024
Age: 35 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Young Professional and Counsellor at Indian Institute of Management Shillong, candidate should have completed Post Graduation/Master Degree from Institutes of National Importance/Reputed Universities altogether having a minimum of 60%.
Candidates may apply using the link www.iimshillong.ac.in
Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Management Shillong
About Indian Institute of Management Shillong: Indian Institute of Management Shillong is a public, fully autonomous management institute in the city of Shillong, Meghalaya. It was the seventh Indian Institute of Management to be established in India.