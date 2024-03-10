IIMC Aizawl Recruitment 2024-Programme Presenter Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Mass Communication released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Programme Presenter (Apna Radio 90.0 FM) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Mass Communication job vacancy 2023.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication Recruitment Notification 2023

Indian Institute of Mass Communication has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Programme Presenter (Apna Radio 90.0 FM) IIMC Aizawl Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Indian Institute of Mass Communication job Openings

About IIMC Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Programme Presenter (Apna Radio 90.0 FM)

Posts: 04

Language wise vacancies :

English & Hindi : 2

English & Mizo : 1

English & Marathi : 1

Location: Aizawl

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (consolidated)

Last Date: 17-03-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Indian Institute of Mass Communication Aizawl Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline altogether.

How to Apply for Indian Institute of Mass Communication Aizawl Job Openings:

Candidates are required to send their CV with scanned copies of the supporting documents on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 17th March, 2024

Interview is proposed to be held through online mode.

Firm date of interview like time, link, etc. will be shared with the candidates in due course.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication

About Indian Institute of Mass Communication: Indian Institute of Mass Communication is an Indian media centre of learning and civil service training institute for the Indian Information Service Cadre funded and promoted by the Government of India in New Delhi. The IIMC is an autonomous society under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.