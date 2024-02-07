IIPHS Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Executive Administrative Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

IIPHS Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Executive Administrative Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the IIPHS Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.

IIPHS Meghalaya Job Notification 2024

IIPHS Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Executive Administrative Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

IIPHS Meghalaya job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Executive Administrative Assistant

Posts- 01

Location- Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary- Not Mentioned

Last Date- 11-02-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for IIPHS Meghalaya Job Opening

Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Executive Administrative Assistant at IIE Guwahati , candidate should have completed Master’s degree in HR, Administration, Management, and Finance (essential). or

Master’s degree/ Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management/Administrative Management (desirable).

How to Apply for IIPHS Meghalaya Job Openings:

Candidates may upload the required data in the Google form link.

CV Format:

Full Name, address, and contact details (including email and phone). Educational qualifications – Diploma/degree/s, year, and institute qualified from. Language skills (spoken, written skills), Software skills. Work experience (position/job title, organization, duration) if none please state NIL. Research experience and Publications (if any). Referees (two persons who you have worked or trained under). Any other relevant information.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. Shortlisted candidates, called for interview, will bear the expenses of travel and stay

Disclaimer: Provided by the IIPHS Meghalaya .

About IIPHS Meghalaya: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) was established in the year 1993 in Guwahati by the erstwhile Ministry of Industry (now the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Government of India as an autonomous National Institute to undertake training, research and consultancy activities in small and micro enterprises focusing on entrepreneurship development.