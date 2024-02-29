Jobs in Imphal : RIMS Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

RIMS Imphal released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the RIMS Imphal job vacancy 2024.

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal (RIMS Recruitment 2024)

RIMS Imphal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

RIMS Recruitment 2024

Details about RIMS Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 1

Location: Imphal – Manipur

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 20-03-2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: All Candidates: Rs. 1000/-

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy at RIMS Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Assistant Professor at RIMS Imphal , Candidates must have completed Masters Degree, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for RIMS Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Specified Address in the Notification.

Disclaimer: Provided by the RIMS Imphal

About RIMS Imphal

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) was established on 14 September 1972 in the name of the Regional Medical College. It is situated in a locality at Lamphelpat in Manipur, India. It is run by a society named "North Eastern Regional Medical College Society" which was duly registered under the Manipur Societies Registration Act, 1989.

The institute is a 1,074 bed teaching hospital, having an intake capacity of 125 undergraduate, 146 Postgraduate Degree and 2 Postgraduate Diploma seats. The hospital normally provides services to more than 2.4 lakh out-door patients and admits over 31 thousand patients in a year. It has MEDLINE access from WHO, Tele-medicine Centre, Regional Medical Library, Advanced Hospital Information and Management System etc. The institute is affiliated to the Manipur University, Imphal and fulfills the prescribe norms of the Medical Council of India (MCI).