BRDC Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Analyst Vacancy, Job Opening

BRDC Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Analyst vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the BRDC Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.

Bio- Resources Development Centre (BRDC Meghalaya Recruitment 2024)

BRDC Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Analyst Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BRDC Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

Details about BRDC Meghalaya Recruitment

Post Name: Analyst

Posts: 06-12

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 12/04/2024

Age: 18-32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Analyst Job Vacancy at BRDC Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Analyst at BRDC Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed Post graduate in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Chemistry / Food Technology / Natural Products or other related fields.

How to apply for BRDC Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit duly filled in applications in the prescribed format (hard copy only) with credentials to the office of the Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya, Planning Department & Member Secretary, Bio-Resources Development Centre, Shillong.

Disclaimer: Provided by BRDC Meghalaya

About BRDC Meghalaya

The Bio-Resources Development Centre is a registered institution under the Meghalaya Society Registration Act XII of 1993 under the Science and Technology Cell of the Department of Planning, Govt. of Meghalaya. It became operational during the year 2003.

The Centre has a Governing Council with the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary/ Commissioner & Secretary (Planning) as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively and other members. The Project Director, Science & Technology, Meghalaya is the Member Secretary of the Centre's Governing Council.