Ri Bhoi: DRDA Recruitment 2024 - Block Livelihood— Agri & Allied Expert (MGNREGA) Vacancy, Job Openings in Meghalaya

DRDA Ri Bhoi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Block Livelihood— Agri & Allied Expert (MGNREGA) Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

DRDA Ri Bhoi Recruitment Notification 2024

DRDA Ri Bhoi has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Block Livelihood— Agri & Allied Expert (MGNREGA) Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DRDA Ri Bhoi job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Block Livelihood— Agri & Allied Expert (MGNREGA)

Posts: 04

Location: Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

Last Date: 26/02/2024

Age: 37 years.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for DRDA Ri Bhoi Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Block Livelihood— Agri & Allied Expert (MGNREGA) at DRDA Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have done Masters in Agricultural Economics/ Horticulture/ Agro-forestry/ Forestry.

How to Apply for DRDA Ri Bhoi Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to submit their application in standard form alongwith their Bio-Data, educational qualification, experience certificate, passport size photographs (4 nos), and address for communication through email to drda-rb-meg@nic.in or in person on or before the 26th February 2024 during office hours.

The date of the typing test/interview will be intimated later.

About DRDA Ri Bhoi: Ri Bhoi District came into existence and assumed the hierarchical status of the District on the 4th of June 1992 by upgrading the former Civil Sub-Division. The District was carved out from the erstwhile East Khasi Hills District.

Presently, the District is bounded on the North by the Kamrup, Morigoan and Nagoan Districts of Assam, on the East by the Karbi Anglong District of Assam, on the South by East Khasi Hills & West Khasi Hills Districts and on the West by the West Khasi District. Nongpoh is the District headquarter and as well as that of Nongpoh Sirdarship. Ri Bhoi District contains an area of 2448.00 sq.KMS excluding the geographical areas under the erstwhile Nongwah Syiemship and other places that fall under the 'Areas of Differences' between Assam and Meghalaya.

Deputy Commissioner is the Administrative Head of the District. The Deputy Commissioner is entrusted with overall responsibility for law and order, implementation of government schemes and is also authorised to hear revenue cases pertaining to the district. He/she is also authorised to collect Land Revenue and is therefore also referred collector (revenue) and also to control encroachment of government land in the district.