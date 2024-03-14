Gramin Healthcare Recruitment 2024- Centre Manager/Health Officer Vacancy, Job Openings in Meghalaya

Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya released the latest jobs in Meghalaya notification for the recruitment of a Centre Manager/Health Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.

Gramin Healthcare Recruitment 2024

Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Centre Manager/Health Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Gramin Healthcare Recruitment

Post Name: Centre Manager/Health Officer

Posts: Multiple

Location: Mukhailong and Phramer- Jaintia Hills Meghalaya

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 20/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Centre Manager/Health Officer Job Vacancy at Gramin Healthcare Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Centre Manager/Health Officer at Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed Any Graduate/ Post Graduate/ BHMS/ BAMS.

How to Apply for Gramin Healthcare Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can send their CVs to careers@graminhealthcare.com

Disclaimer: Provided by the Gramin Healthcare, Meghalaya

About Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya

You want to be part of something special, something that impacts people’s life for the better. You want to work with people who collaborate and build relationships with each other and the people we serve as customers. You want to be part of a culture whose foundation is built on principled core values. You aspire to apply and develop your expertise and experiences in the healthcare industry and be the beginning of the change you want to see.