Gramin Healthcare Recruitment 2024- Centre Manager/Health Officer Vacancy, Job Openings in Meghalaya

Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya released the latest jobs in Meghalaya notification for the recruitment of a Centre Manager/Health Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.
Details about Gramin Healthcare Recruitment
Post Name: Centre Manager/Health Officer
Posts: Multiple
Location: Mukhailong and Phramer- Jaintia Hills Meghalaya
Salary: Negotiable
Last Date: 20/03/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Centre Manager/Health Officer at Gramin Healthcare Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed Any Graduate/ Post Graduate/ BHMS/ BAMS.
Interested and eligible candidates can send their CVs to careers@graminhealthcare.com
Disclaimer: Provided by the Gramin Healthcare, Meghalaya
You want to be part of something special, something that impacts people’s life for the better. You want to work with people who collaborate and build relationships with each other and the people we serve as customers. You want to be part of a culture whose foundation is built on principled core values. You aspire to apply and develop your expertise and experiences in the healthcare industry and be the beginning of the change you want to see.