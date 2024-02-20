Meghalaya AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024 - Nursing Incharge Vacancy, Job Openings in Meghalaya

Meghalaya AYUSH Society released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Nursing Incharge vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya AYUSH Society job vacancy 2024.

AYUSH Society Meghalaya jobs Recruitment Notification 2024

Meghalaya AYUSH Society has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Nursing Incharge Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

About AYUSH Society Meghalaya jobs recruitment

Post Name: Nursing Incharge

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong– Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 28,000/-Per Month

Last Date: 23/02/2024

Age: 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for AYUSH Society Meghalaya jobs recruitment 2024

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Nursing Incharge at Meghalaya AYUSH Society, the candidate should have completed B.Sc Nursing

How to Apply for AYUSH Society Meghalaya jobs recruitment

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send their Application in standard form along with the relevant certificate to submit to the Ayush Dept. Room No 102 Civil Hospital Shillong on or before 23rd February 2024 up to 4.30 pm.

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post need to apply separately for each post. The written test will be conducted for all categories of posts and the Date of the Written Test will be published later.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Meghalaya AYUSH Society

About Meghalaya AYUSH Society: AYUSH is an umbrella of the following system: Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

The Principles of AYUSH System of treatment target on the total well being of the person and also the community which he/she lives in. It works on all aspects of the person: the physical, mental, vital, emotional, psychic and spiritual.

AYUSH life style is a way of living by balancing and harmonizing the body, mind and emotions and this can be achieved by healthy and balanced diet, sleep, habits, and meditation. It is a Life style of right living and as such, is intended to be incorporated in daily life.

The duty of the physician is not just to treat the sick but to preserve health by teaching the community to live a healthy lifestyle (imparting knowledge of prevention and healthy habit to help during treatments).

The AYUSH System of treatment was first introduced in the state Health Services in the year 1976 with only one Homoeopathic Dispensary in the Old Civil Hospital (Police Bazaar) Shillong, but now this system of treatment is available and collocated in all the eleven Districts of the State.

In the year 2002 Ayurvedic system of Medicine was implemented in our State (Meghalaya) at Sohra, Khlieh-shnong under East Khasi Hills District, this system has grown and is now collocated in all the District Hospitals.

With the coming up of the NRHM from 2007, there is mainstreaming of AYUSH System and it has paved way for all section of people by setting up of O.P.D centres collocated in D.Hs , C.H.Cs , P.H.Cs and Dispensaries providing their choice of treatment (Homoeopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga & Naturopathy).