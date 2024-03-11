Meghalaya Health Service Recruitment 2024 - Staff Nurse Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya Health Service has released the latest job notification for the Staff Nurse vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Health Service 2024 job vacancy.

Meghalaya Health Service Recruitment 2024

Meghalaya Health Service has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Meghalaya Health Service Recruitment

Post Name: Staff Nurse

Posts: 325

Location:

1. East Garo Hills: 24 Posts

2. East Khasi Hills: 42 Posts

3. North Garo Hills: 16 Posts

4. Ri Bhoi: 27 Posts

5. South Garo Hills: 18 Posts

6. South West Garo Hills: 18 Posts

7. South West Khasi Hills: 29 Posts

8. West Garo Hills: 37 Posts

9. West Jaintia Hills: 51 Posts

10. West Khasi Hills: 30 Posts

11. Eastern West Khasi Hills: 33 Posts

Salary: Rs. 30,000/-Per Month

Last Date: 13-03-2024

Age: 18 to 27 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Staff Nurse Job Vacancy at Meghalaya Health Service Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Staff Nurse at Meghalaya Health Service, the candidate should have completed B.Sc. Nursing/ General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) from a Recognized Institution by the Indian Nursing Council. Applicant should be Registered under Meghalaya Nursing Council.

How to Apply for Meghalaya Health Service Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can submit application Form (in Standard Form of Application) in the Office of the Director of Health Services (MI), Laitumkhrah, Shillong, and O/o District Medical & Health Officer, Tura during Office hours between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

The last date for receiving of application is on the 13th March 2024.

Important documents to be submitted are:-

Valid Registration Certificate under Meghalaya Nursing Council. Birth Certificate or SSLC Admit Card. Scheduled Tribe Certificate/ Scheduled Caste Certificate. Experience Certificate (Minimum of 2 years) Voters ID Card.

Dates and Centres for the Walk-In Interview

1st to 3rd April 2024 at the Office of the Director of Health Services (MI), Laitumkhrah, Shillong for Shillong Centre.

1st & 2nd April 2024 at O/o District Medical & Health Officer, Tura for Tura Centre.

The names of the candidates shortlisted for appearing in the personal interview against the dates above will be intimated later in the Government website https://meghealth.gov.in/.

About Meghalaya Health Service

The Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya is the Administrative Department. It is responsible for overseeing and co-ordinating the functions of the 3 (three) Directorates i.e.

1. The Directorate of Health Services (MI)

2. The Directorate of Health Services (MCH&FW)

3. The Directorate of Health Services (Research)

so as to ensure uniform implementation of Governmental procedures.

The Health & Family Welfare Department normally confines itself to general policies, direction, legislation, assembly business, inter-departmental matters and review assessment of execution of policies and schemes which are normally left to the Head of the Department.

The Department is a part of the Secretariat specified as such in the Rules of Executive Business of the Govt. of Meghalaya which is responsible for the formulation of policies of the Government within its sphere of responsibility and for the reviews and assessment of the execution of that policy.