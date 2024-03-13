Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024- Cath Lab Technician Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya MMDSL released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Cath Lab Technician Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya MMDSL job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024

Meghalaya MMDSL has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Cath Lab Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024

Details about Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment

Post Name: Cath Lab Technician

Posts: 01

Location: Tura, Meghalaya

Salary: As per MMDSL norms

Last Date: 18.03.2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Cath Lab Technician Job Vacancy at Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed Bachelor’s Degree program in Cardiovascular Technology, Radiologic Technology, or a related field with a minimum of 2 years experience in Cath Lab role.

How to apply for Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit their applications electronically through an Online Form (link below) only, on or before 4 pm on the 18th of March 2024 with softcopies of their bio-data, certificates, and job experience.

All biodata and testimonials (incl. CV/Resume) are to be scanned and uploaded in a single PDF file <10MB.

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya MMDSL

About Meghalaya MMDSL

A health system consists of all organisations, people and actions whose primary intent is to promote, restore or maintain health. This includes efforts to influence determinants of health as well as more direct activities that improve health.