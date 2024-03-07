Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024- Procurement Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya MMDSL released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Procurement Assistant Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya MMDSL job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024

Meghalaya MMDSL has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Procurement Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024

Details about Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment

Post Name: Procurement Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: East Khasi Hills

Salary: As per MMDSL norms

Last Date: 13.03.2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Procurement Assistant Job Vacancy at Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed Bachelor’s degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or a related field.

How to apply for Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit their applications electronically through an Online Form (link below) only, on or before 4 pm on the 13th of March 2024 with softcopies of their bio-data, certificates, and job experience.

The applications of the candidates will be screened and intimated in due course. Any future information updates will be made known via appropriate channels.

All biodata and testimonials (incl. CV/Resume) are to be scanned and uploaded in a single PDF file <10MB. The competent authority may relax the minimum years of experience if the number of candidates meeting the requirement is less.

Preference will be given to candidates who are domiciles of Meghalaya

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya MMDSL

About Meghalaya MMDSL

A health system consists of all organisations, people and actions whose primary intent is to promote, restore or maintain health. This includes efforts to influence determinants of health as well as more direct activities that improve health.