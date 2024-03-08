Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024 - Constable, Driver Fireman Vacancy, Job Openings

Meghalaya Police released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Constable, Driver Fireman vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Police job vacancy 2024.
Meghalaya Police has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Constable, Driver Fireman Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about Meghalaya Police Recruitment
Post Name- Constable, Driver Fireman
Posts- 2968
Location- Meghalaya
Salary- As Per Norms
Last Date- 30-04-2024
Age- 18-27 years
Application Fees- For All Candidates: Rs. 150/-
Mode of Payment: Online
To apply for the post of Constable, Driver Fireman at Meghalaya Police, candidate should have completed 09th, 12th, Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply Online at Meghalaya Police official website megpolice.gov.in, Starting from 01-04-2024 to 30-Apr-2024
The Meghalaya Police is the law enforcement agency for the state of Meghalaya in India. It was part of the Assam Police until 1972 when the separate State of Meghalaya was created.