Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024 - Constable, Driver Fireman Vacancy, Job Openings

Meghalaya Police released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Constable, Driver Fireman vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Police job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024

Meghalaya Police has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Constable, Driver Fireman Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Meghalaya Police Recruitment

Post Name- Constable, Driver Fireman

Posts- 2968

Location- Meghalaya

Salary- As Per Norms

Last Date- 30-04-2024

Age- 18-27 years

Application Fees- For All Candidates: Rs. 150/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Constable, Driver Fireman Job Vacancy at Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Constable, Driver Fireman at Meghalaya Police, candidate should have completed 09th, 12th, Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024

Eligible and interested candidates can apply Online at Meghalaya Police official website megpolice.gov.in, Starting from 01-04-2024 to 30-Apr-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Police.

About Meghalaya Police

The Meghalaya Police is the law enforcement agency for the state of Meghalaya in India. It was part of the Assam Police until 1972 when the separate State of Meghalaya was created.