Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) Recruitment 2024- Project Manager-Capacity Building Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Manager-Capacity Building vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society job vacancy 2024.
Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Manager-Capacity Building Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Project Manager-Capacity Building
Posts: 1
Location: Shillong – Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 46,800/- per month
Last Date: 29/02/2024
Age: As per Govt norms.
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the Post of Project Manager-Capacity Building at Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society, The candidate should have completed Post Graduate Degree in RD/RDAP/Social Work OR Degree in Social Work.
Interested and eligible candidates may may apply online through the link from 14.02.2024 to 29.02.2024 up to 5:00 pm.
Disclaimer: Provided by the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society
As per the guidelines of NRLM, the Government of Meghalaya has formed a state society in the name – Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society.