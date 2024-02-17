Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) Recruitment 2024- Project Manager-Financial Inclusion Vacancy, Job Opening in Meghalaya

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Manager-Financial Inclusion vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society Notification 2024

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Manager-Financial Inclusion Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society job Openings

Post Name: Project Manager-Financial Inclusion

Posts: 1

Location: Shillong – Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 46,800/- per month

Last Date: 29/02/2024

Age: As per Govt norms.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society Vacancy:

To apply for the Post of Project Manager-Financial Inclusion at Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society, the candidate should have completed PG Degree/PG Diploma in Business Management-Finance/ Commerce/ Science with Mathematics in one subject OR Degree in Business Management-Finance/ Commerce/ Science with Mathematics in one subject.

How to Apply for Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may may apply online through the link from 14.02.2024 to 29.02.2024 up to 5:00 pm.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society

About Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society

As per the guidelines of NRLM, the Government of Meghalaya has formed a state society in the name – Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society.