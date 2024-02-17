Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) Recruitment 2024- Project Manager-Social Inclusion & Social Development Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Manager-Social Inclusion & Social Development vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society Notification 2024

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Manager-Social Inclusion & Social Development Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society job Openings

Post Name: Project Manager-Social Inclusion & Social Development

Posts: 1

Location: Shillong – Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 46,800/- per month

Last Date: 29/02/2024

Age: As per Govt norms.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society Vacancy

To apply for the Post of Project Manager-Social Inclusion & Social Development at Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society, The candidate should have completed Post Graduate Degree in RD/RDAP/Social Work OR Degree in Social Work.

How to Apply for Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society Job Openings

Interested and eligible candidates may may apply online through the link from 14.02.2024 to 29.02.2024 up to 5:00 pm.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society

About Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society

As per the guidelines of NRLM, the Government of Meghalaya has formed a state society in the name – Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society.