MSWWDA Recruitment 2024 - Technical Expert (Horticulture) Vacancy, Job Openings

Meghalaya State Watershed & Wasteland Development Agency (MSWWDA) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Technical Expert (Horticulture) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Technical Expert (Horticulture)

Posts: 05

Location: Headquaters (Shillong):1, Khasi Hills Region:1, Jaintia Hills Region:1, Garo Hills Region:1

Salary: Rs. 22,000/- per month

Last Date: 28/03/2024

Age: 18 – 37 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Technical Expert (Horticulture) Job Vacancy at MSWWDA Recruitment 2024

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Horticulture.

How to apply for MSWWDA Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the website of the Soil & Water Conservation Department, Meghalaya (www.megsoil.gov.in).

The last date for receipt of applications is 28th March 2024 (upto 5.00 p.m.) and no application received after the last date will be considered.

Disclaimer: Provided by the MSWWDA.

About MSWWDA

As one of the major development partners in the State, the Soil & Water Conservation Department is entrusted with the task of natural resources management in particular soil, water and vegetation resources. By adopting and applying appropriate soil the and water conservation techniques and measures, perpetual utilization of the said resources can be achieved. These three basic life support systems when managed effectively will ultimately lead to sustainability and promote need-base, economic and ecological development.