NHM Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Accountant Vacancy, Job Openings in South West Khasi Hills

NHM South West Khasi Hills released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Accountant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NHM South West Khasi Hills job vacancy 2024.

NHM Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

NHM South West Khasi Hills has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Accountant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about NHM Meghalaya Recruitment

Post Name- Accountant

Posts- 01

Location- South West Khasi Hills- Meghalaya

Salary- As per NHM norms.

Last Date- 08-03-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Accountant Job Vacancy at NHM Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Accountant at NHM South West Khasi Hills, candidate should have completed M.com/B.Com with Tally.

How to Apply for NHM Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to submit their application in a standard form along with Bio-data and self-attested copies of all academic and professional Qualification, proof of date of birth, SC/ST certificates, and two passport-size photographs duly attested to the Office of the District Medical & Health Officer Cum Member Secretary, District Health Society, South West Khasi Hills, Mawkyrwat on or before 8th March 2024 before 5 PM.

Shortlisted candidates for appearing on written tests and personal interviews will be displayed on a notice board on the 13th of March 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the NHM South West Khasi Hills.

About NHM South West Khasi Hills

The office of the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), Ri Bhoi District, Nongpoh was established in the year 1992. The DMHO office is located in Nongpoh Town, beside the National Highway 40. The Office is headed by the District Medical and Health Officer.