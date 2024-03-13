North Garo Hills DC Office Recruitment 2024 - e-District Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Deputy Commissioner Office North Garo Hills released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a e-District Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Deputy Commissioner Office North Garo Hills job vacancy 2023.

North Garo Hills DC Office Recruitment 2024

Deputy Commissioner Office North Garo Hills has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a e-District Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about North Garo Hills DC Office Recruitment

Post Name: e-District Manager

Posts: 01

Location: North Garo Hills – Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

Last Date: 31-03-2024

Age: 36 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for e-District Manager Job Vacancy at North Garo Hills DC Office Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of e-District Manager at Deputy Commissioner Office North Garo Hills, the candidate should have Candidate should possess a B.Sc (Computer Science)/ BCA/ B.Tech/ MCA/ B.E/ M. Sc. or any other graduation with 1-year Computer Diploma. Candidates having an MBA with these qualifications will be preferred. The minimum overall percentage in qualifying final examination should be more than 50%.

How to apply for North Garo Hills DC Office Recruitment 2024

Candidates are required to submit their applications on the standard form provided on the District Website, along with self-attested copies of certificates to Room No. 122, in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, North Garo Hills District. The application deadline is 31.03.2024.

