Ri-Bhoi AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024- Nursing Staff Vacancy, Job Opening

AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Nursing Staff vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi job vacancy 2024.

Ri-Bhoi AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Nursing Staff Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about AYUSH Society Recruitment

Post Name- Nursing Staff

Posts- 02

Location- Ri-Bhoi- Meghalaya

Salary- Rs. 22,000/- per month

Last Date- 18-03-2024

Age- 32 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Nursing Staff Job Vacancy at Ri-Bhoi AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Nursing Staff at AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi, candidate should have completed B.Sc Nursing/GNM Nursing from a recognized institute.

How to Apply for Ri-Bhoi AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in hard copy only in the Office of the District AYUSH Society (Homoeopathic OPD), Ri-Bhoi District, Nongpoh on or before the 18th March 2024 upto 5 PM.

Disclaimer: Provided by AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi.

About AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi

AYUSH stands for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. These are traditional systems of medicine in India. AYUSH societies are often established at the state level to promote and regulate activities related to these traditional systems of medicine.