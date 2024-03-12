Ri-Bhoi AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024- Office Assistant Cum DEO Vacancy, Job Opening

AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Office Assistant Cum DEO vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi job vacancy 2024.
AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Office Assistant Cum DEO Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about AYUSH Society Recruitment
Post Name- Office Assistant Cum DEO
Posts- 01
Location- Ri-Bhoi- Meghalaya
Salary- Rs.13,000/- per month
Last Date- 18-03-2024
Age- 32 years
Application Fees- N/A
To apply for the post of Office Assistant Cum DEO at AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi, candidate should have completed Graduate in any discipline with a Diploma Certificate in Computer application.
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in hard copy only in the Office of the District AYUSH Society (Homoeopathic OPD), Ri-Bhoi District, Nongpoh on or before the 18th March 2024 upto 5 PM.
Disclaimer: Provided by AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi.
AYUSH stands for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. These are traditional systems of medicine in India. AYUSH societies are often established at the state level to promote and regulate activities related to these traditional systems of medicine.