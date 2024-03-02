Ri Bhoi AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024- Panchakarma Vacancy, Job Opening

AYUSH Society Ri Bhoi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Panchakarma vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AYUSH Society Ri Bhoi job vacancy 2024.

Ri Bhoi AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

AYUSH Society Ri Bhoi has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Panchakarma Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Ri Bhoi AYUSH Society Recruitment

Post Name- Panchakarma

Posts- 2 [Male:1, Female:1]

Location- Ri-Bhoi - Meghalaya

Salary- Rs. 12,000/- per month

Last Date- 04-03-2024

Age- 32 Years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Panchakarma Job Vacancy at Ri Bhoi AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Panchakarma at Ri Bhoi Social Welfare, candidate should have Certificate in Panchakarma Technician (Minimum one-year Duration) from a recognized Institute.

How to Apply for Ri Bhoi AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in hard copy only in the Office of the District AYUSH Society (Homeopathic OPD) Ri Bhoi District on or before the 4th March 2024 upto 5 pm.

Date of interview:- 07.03.2024

Venue:- Office of the District AYUSH Society (Homeopathic OPD)

Disclaimer: Provided by AYUSH Society Ri Bhoi.

About AYUSH Society Ri Bhoi

AYUSH stands for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. These are traditional systems of medicine in India. AYUSH societies are often established at the state level to promote and regulate activities related to these traditional systems of medicine.