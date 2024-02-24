Ri Bhoi NHM Recruitment 2024- Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Openings in Meghalaya

National Health Mission Ri Bhoi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Mission Ri Bhoi job vacancy 2024.

National Health Mission Ri Bhoi (Ri Bhoi NHM Recruitment 2024)

National Health Mission Ri Bhoi has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Ri Bhoi NHM Recruitment 2024

Details about Ri Bhoi NHM Recruitment

Post Name: Medical Officer

Posts: 04

Place of posting-wise vacancy list:-

SNCU, Nongpoh: 2 Posts

NRC, Nongpoh: 1 Post

UHWC Lower Narbong under xv Finance Commission: 1 Post

Location: Ri Bhoi – Meghalaya

Salary: As per Govt norms.

Last Date: 26-02-2024

Age: As per NHM norms.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Ri Bhoi NHM Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Medical Officer at National Health Mission Ri Bhoi, the candidate should have completed MBBS from recognized Medical Institutions of India & Abroad duly registered with any State Medical Council/ NMC.

How to Apply for Ri Bhoi NHM Recruitment 2024

Eligible and Interested candidates can walk in for the Interview on the 26th of February 2024 in the Office Chamber of the District Medical & Health Officer, Ri Bhoi District Nongpoh at 12:00 noon.

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Mission Ri Bhoi

About National Health Mission Ri Bhoi

The office of the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), Ri Bhoi District, Nongpoh was established in the year 1992. The DMHO office is located in Nongpoh Town, beside the National Highway 40. The Office is headed by the District Medical and Health Officer. The DM&HO Office is responsible for maintaining and developing the health care system in the District and guiding and supervising the Health and Family Welfare Programmes in the District.