Ri Bhoi SRES Recruitment 2024- District GIS Expert Vacancy, Job Opening

State Rural Employment Society (SRES) Ri Bhoi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of District GIS Expert vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

AYUSH Society Ri-Bhoi has released an employment notification for the recruitment of District GIS Expert Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name- District GIS Expert

Posts- 01

Location- Ri-Bhoi- Meghalaya

Salary- Rs. 40,000/- Per Month

Last Date- 22-03-2024

Age- 37 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for District GIS Expert Job Vacancy at Ri Bhoi SRES Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of District GIS Expert at State Rural Employment Society (SRES) Ri Bhoi, candidate should have completed

M.Tech/ M.E/ M.Sc in Geographic Information Science/ Technology/ Remote Sensing & GIS/ Geo-Spatial Technology /Geo Informatics/ Geo-Spatial Science/ Surveying and Geo-Informatics

OR

B.E/ B.Tech with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/ Remote Sensing from recognized University /Institute

OR

MCA with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/ Remote Sensing from a recognized University/ Institute

OR

Post Graduate in Science/ Agricultural Science with a PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/ Remote Sensing from a recognized University/Institute.

How to apply for Ri Bhoi SRES Recruitment 2024

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application along with their Bio-Data, educational qualification, experience certificate, passport-size photographs, and address for communication online, to the office email: drda-rb-meg@nic.in or in person on or before the 22nd March 2024 during office hours.

About State Rural Employment Society (SRES) Ri Bhoi

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) was notified on September 7, 2005. The mandate of the Act is to provide at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

The MGNREGA has given rise to the largest employment programme in human history and is unlike any other wage employment programme in its scale, architecture and thrust. Its bottom-up, people centered, demand-driven, self- selecting, rights-based design is distinct and unprecedented.

The Mahatma Gandhi NREGA was first implemented in the Districts of West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills in the year 2006. In 2007, the second phase covered the Districts East Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Ribhoi. Lastly, East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills Districts were covered in the third phase in year 2008. Over the years the Government of Meghalaya has evolved certain practices which can be considered as the best practices in the implementation of the MGNREGS.