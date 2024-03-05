South West Garo Hills AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024- Chowkidar Vacancy, Job Opening

AYUSH Society SWGH released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Chowkidar vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AYUSH Society SWGH job vacancy 2024.
AYUSH Society SWGH has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Chowkidar Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about AYUSH Society Recruitment
Post Name- Chowkidar
Posts- 01
Location- South West Garo Hills
Salary- Rs. 9000/- per month
Last Date- 15-03-2024
Age- 32 years
Application Fees- N/A
To apply for the post of Chowkidar at AYUSH Society SWGH, candidate should have completed 10th Pass.
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in hard copy only in The office of the District Medical & Health Officer under the District AYUSH Society South West Garo Hills District on or before the 15th March 2024 up to 5 pm.
AYUSH stands for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. These are traditional systems of medicine in India. AYUSH societies are often established at the state level to promote and regulate activities related to these traditional systems of medicine.