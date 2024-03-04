South West Garo Hills AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024- Sweeper Vacancy, Job Opening

AYUSH Society SWGH released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Sweeper vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AYUSH Society SWGH job vacancy 2024.

South West Garo Hills AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

AYUSH Society SWGH has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Sweeper Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

South West Garo Hills AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

Details about AYUSH Society Recruitment

Post Name- Sweeper

Posts- 01

Location- South West Garo Hills

Salary- Rs. 8,500/- per month

Last Date- 15-03-2024

Age- 32 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Sweeper Job Vacancy at South West Garo Hills AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Sweeper at AYUSH Society SWGH, candidate should have completed 10th Pass.

How to Apply for South West Garo Hills AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in hard copy only in The office of the District Medical & Health Officer under the District AYUSH Society South West Garo Hills District on or before the 15th March 2024 up to 5 pm.

submit their application in hard copy only in The office of the District Medical & Health Officer under the District AYUSH Society South West Garo Hills District on or before the 15th March 2024 up to 5 pm.

Disclaimer: Provided by AYUSH Society SWGH.

About AYUSH Society SWGH

AYUSH stands for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. These are traditional systems of medicine in India. AYUSH societies are often established at the state level to promote and regulate activities related to these traditional systems of medicine.