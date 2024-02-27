USTM Recruitment 2024- Project Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

University of Science & Technology Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.

University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM Recruitment 2024)

University of Science & Technology Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

USTM Recruitment 2024

Details about USTM Recruitment

Post Name: Project Associate

Posts: 01

Location: Ri-Bhoi-Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- p.m. + 8% HRA

Last Date: 10/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Associate Job Vacancy at USTM Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Associate at University of Science & Technology Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed M.Sc. in Biotechnology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Food Science.

How to Apply for USTM Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may send CV with a recent passport size photograph to tamanna.2014@alumni.iitg.ac.in and ustm.rectt@gmail.com clearly mentioning about their academic qualifications, experiences, publications, contact details etc. on or before 10th March, 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya

About University of Science & Technology Meghalaya

The University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is a private university located in Baridua, Ri-Bhoi district, Meghalaya, India. Established in 2011, USTM is committed to providing quality education and promoting research in various fields of science, technology, and allied disciplines.

USTM offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in diverse disciplines such as engineering, management, basic sciences, social sciences, humanities, and education. The university follows a multidisciplinary approach to education, combining theoretical knowledge with practical application to prepare students for real-world challenges.