West Jaintia Hills AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024- District Accountant Vacancy, Job Opening

AYUSH Society West Jaintia Hills released the latest job notification for the recruitment of District Accountant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AYUSH Society West Jaintia Hills job vacancy 2024.

West Jaintia Hills AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

AYUSH Society West Jaintia Hills has released an employment notification for the recruitment of District Accountant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about AYUSH Society Recruitment

Post Name- District Accountant

Posts- 01

Location- West Jaintia Hills- Meghalaya

Salary- Rs. 40000/- per month

Last Date- 13-03-2024

Age- 32 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for District Accountant Job Vacancy at West Jaintia Hills AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of District Accountant at AYUSH Society West Jaintia Hills, candidate should have completed Minimum qualification B.Com from recognized universities.

How to Apply for West Jaintia Hills AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024

Eligible and interested candidates can report for a walk-in interview on 13.03.202 in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, West Jaintia Hills Jowai. Registration is from 8 AM to 9:00 A.M.

Disclaimer: Provided by AYUSH Society West Jaintia Hills.

About AYUSH Society West Jaintia Hills

AYUSH stands for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. These are traditional systems of medicine in India. AYUSH societies are often established at the state level to promote and regulate activities related to these traditional systems of medicine.