West Jaintia Hills AYUSH Society Recruitment 2024- District Program Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

AYUSH Society West Jaintia Hills has released an employment notification for the recruitment of District Program Manager Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about AYUSH Society Recruitment
Post Name- District Program Manager
Posts- 01
Location- West Jaintia Hills- Meghalaya
Salary- Rs. 40000/- per month
Last Date- 13-03-2024
Age- 32 years
Application Fees- N/A
To apply for the post of District Program Manager at AYUSH Society West Jaintia Hills, candidate should have completed Graduate in any Discipline including Ayush with an MBA in Health Care Management, two years from a recognized institution/university.
Eligible and interested candidates can report for a walk-in interview on 13.03.202 in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, West Jaintia Hills Jowai. Registration is from 8 AM to 9:00 A.M.
Disclaimer: Provided by AYUSH Society West Jaintia Hills.
AYUSH stands for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. These are traditional systems of medicine in India. AYUSH societies are often established at the state level to promote and regulate activities related to these traditional systems of medicine.