Williamnagar District Court Recruitment 2024 - Lower Divisional Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

District Court Williamnagar has released the latest job notification for the Lower Divisional Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the District Court Williamnagar 2024 job vacancy.

Williamnagar District Court Recruitment 2024

District Court Williamnagar has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Assistant. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Williamnagar District Court Recruitment

Post Name: Lower Divisional Assistant

Posts: 02

Location: Williamnagar-Meghalaya

Salary: Pay Level-5 Rs 24700-58400 Per Month

Last Date: 28-03-2024

Age: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Lower Divisional Assistant Job Vacancy at Williamnagar District Court Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Lower Divisional Assistant at District Court Williamnagar, the candidate should have completed Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University with Computer Knowledge. Based on written tests and personal interviews.

How to Apply for Williamnagar District Court Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application with 2 (two) passport-size colored identical photographs, one of which shall be pasted in the space provided in the Standard Form and the other is to be accompanied by the form. The passport-size photograph affixed on the application must be self-attested by the candidate in such a way that some portion of the signature of the candidate lies on the application form and the remaining portion of the signature shall remain on the photo.

One self-addressed envelope (23cm X 10cm) affixed with a postage stamp of Rs.5/- (five) must attached to the filled-in application.

Duly filled-up application in standard form, including Demand Draft as prescribed herein, and addressed to the “District & Sessions Judge, Williamnagar-794111” should be accompanied by self-attested copies of the following

About District Court Williamnagar

