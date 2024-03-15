IIPH Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Field Investigator Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong (IIPH-S) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Field Investigator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the IIPH Shillong job vacancy 2024.

The Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong (IIPH-S) invites online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Investigator. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Post Name: Field Investigator

Posts: 05

Location: East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and West Garo Hills

Salary: As per IIPH Shillong norms.

Last Date: 16-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Field Investigator Job Vacancy at IIPH Shillong Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have done Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university/institute.

How to apply for IIPH Shillong Recruitment 2024

Candidates may may upload the required data in the Google form link

The last date for receipt of the application is 16th March 2024.

CV Format:

Full Name, address, and contact details (including email and phone number). Educational qualifications – Diploma/degree/s, year, and institute qualified from. Language skills (spoken, written skills), Software skills. Work experience (position/job title, organization, duration) if none please state NIL. Research experience and Publications (if any). Referees (two persons who you have worked or trained under). Any other relevant information.

About IIPH Shillong

The Indian Institute Public Health (IIPH) Shillong was established by the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) in collaboration with the Government of Meghalaya (GoM). The Institute aims to redress the limited institutional and systems capacity in public health in the northeast region of India.

The northeast region of India is largely populated by indigenous peoples (scheduled tribes). Many areas in the northeast continue to grapple with poor health indices. The region consists of eight states namely: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. Together the land mass is bordered by Nepal, Bhutan, China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The mandate of IIPH Shillong include capacity strengthening and improving health outcomes through engagement in research, education, training, policy and advocacy activities that is relevant to the region and the country.

The Institute currently houses two research centres; The Centre for the Study of Complex Malaria in India (CSCMI) and the Regional Resource Hub for Health Technology Asseddment in India (RRH- HTAIn).

The IIPH Shillong is located at Lawmali, Pasture Hill, Shillong in premises provided by the GoM.