IIPHS Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Qualitative Researcher Vacancy, Job Openings

IIPHS Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Qualitative Researcher vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

IIPHS Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Qualitative Researcher Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about IIPHS Meghalaya Recruitment

Post Name- Qualitative Researcher

Posts- 01

Location- Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary- As per IIPHS Meghalaya norms

Last Date- 08-03-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Qualitative Researcher Job Vacancy at IIPHS Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Qualitative Researcher at IIPHS Meghalaya, candidate should have completed Master in Public Health/Social Work/Development Studies/ Psychology and allied disciplines.

How to Apply for IIPHS Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

Candidates may upload the required data in the Google form link.

CV Format:

Full Name, address, and contact details (including email and phone). Educational qualifications – Diploma/degree/s, year, and institute qualified from. Language skills (spoken, written skills), Software skills. Work experience (position/job title, organization, duration) if none please state NIL. Research experience and Publications (if any). Referees (two persons who you have worked or trained under). Any other relevant information.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. Shortlisted candidates, called for interview, will bear the expenses of travel and stay.

Disclaimer: Provided by the IIPHS, Meghalaya.

About IIPHS Meghalaya

The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) was established in the year 1993 in Guwahati by the erstwhile Ministry of Industry (now the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Government of India as an autonomous National Institute to undertake training, research and consultancy activities in small and micro enterprises focusing on entrepreneurship development.