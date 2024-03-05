Jobs in Shillong : St. Anthony’s College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

St. Anthony’s College Shillong released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in Philosophy vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the St. Anthony’s College Shillong job vacancy 2024.

St. Anthony’s College Shillong has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in Philosophy Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong– Meghalaya

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 13/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy Job Vacancy at St Anthony’s College Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy at St Anthony’s College, the candidate should have completed M.A. in Philosophy with at least 55% marks (General candidates) and 50% marks (SC/ST candidates) or an equivalent grade from any University recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

How to Apply for St. Anthony’s College Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications on plain paper along with CV with copies of supporting documents.

Candidates must send the applications to the Principal, St. Anthony’s College, Bomfyle Road, Shillong-793001.

Disclaimer: Provided by the St. Anthony’s College Shillong

About St. Anthony’s College Shillong

St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya. India is an educational institution of the Catholic Church, belonging to and managed by the Salesians of Don Bosco Educational Society (Registered under the society’s act of 1890: No: 227/91 of 199). St. Anthony’s college, Shillong is affiliated to North Eastern Hill University,

Starting from very humble origins in 1934, it has grown into a multi-faceted, multifaculty institution. With a strength of over 200 teaching and support staff, the college caters to over 2200 students. St. Anthony’s is a microcosm of the North-East and a vibrant experiment of National Integration at its best. The College has been reaccredited with "A" grade by NAAC in 2088 with CGPA of 3.60/4.0, making the college the highest graded in the East and North East of the Country. St. Anthony's has been recognized as one among the top colleges of the country. The College is also recognized as a College with Potential for Excellence (CPE), by UGC.