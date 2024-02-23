Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Meghalaya has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Meghalaya 2024 job vacancy.

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU Recruitment 2024)

Martin Luther Christian University has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancies. Willing candidate can check all the job details of no of the post, age limit, salary, etc prescribed below:

MLCU Recruitment 2024

Details about MLCU Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Professor in the Department of Allied Health Sciences Studies

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 4,17,000 – 4,98,000 annually

Last Date: 07/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy at MLCU Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor at MLCU, the candidate should have completed MSc MLT, preferably with a PhD.

How to Apply for MLCU Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.mlcuniv.in/

The last date for applying online will be March 7, 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU)

About Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU)

Martin Luther Christian University was established in July 2005. The university is named after Martin Luther (1483–1546), the father of reformation. MLCU is the first Christian university in India after more than two centuries of Christian education in the country that does not focus on theological training. The creation and functioning of the university is in accordance with the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, under Section 2(f).