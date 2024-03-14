MeECL Recruitment 2024 - Legal Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Legal Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) job vacancy 2024.
Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Legal Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about MeECL recruitment
Post Name: Legal Assistant
Posts: Various
Location: Shillong – Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 18-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Legal Assistant at Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), the candidate should have done as per MeECL official notification.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Director of Corporate Affairs, Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited, Lumjingshai, Short Round Road, Shillong-793001, Meghalaya
Disclaimer: Provided by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL)
Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), is a state-owned electric utility company headquartered in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. It engages in Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Hydro-Power.