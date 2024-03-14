MeECL Recruitment 2024 - Legal Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Legal Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL Recruitment 2024)

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Legal Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

MeECL Recruitment 2024

Details about MeECL recruitment

Post Name: Legal Assistant

Posts: Various

Location: Shillong – Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 18-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Legal Assistant Job Vacancy at MeECL Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Legal Assistant at Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), the candidate should have done as per MeECL official notification.

How to apply for MeECL Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Director of Corporate Affairs, Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited, Lumjingshai, Short Round Road, Shillong-793001, Meghalaya

Disclaimer: Provided by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL)

About Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL)

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), is a state-owned electric utility company headquartered in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. It engages in Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Hydro-Power.