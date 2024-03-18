Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards Recruitment 2024 - Driver Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Driver vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards Recruitment 2024

Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards invites applications from qualified candidates for filling up the vacant positions of Driver on a contractual basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards Recruitment

Post Name: Driver

Posts: 17

Location: Shillong - Meghalaya

Salary: Pay level- L3

Last Date: 01/05/2024

Age: 18-27 Years

Application Fees: Rs.50/-

Educational Qualification for Driver Job Vacancy at Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Driver at Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards, the candidate should have completed Class IX Passed with a valid HMV/LMV driving license issued by the competent authority.

How to apply for Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through application form which will be available with effect from the 1st of April, 2024 onwards through offices of the DISTRICT HOME GUARDS COMMANDANT SHILLONG/ JOWAI /TURA, DISTRICT TRAINING CENTERS NONGSTOIN/ MAWKYRWAT, NONGPOH, WILLIAMNAGAR, RESUBELPARA, BAGHMARA, AMPATI AND CENTRAL TRAINING INSTITUTE, CIVIL DEFENCE & HOME GUARDS, MAWDIANGDIANG, SHILLONG, on payment of Rs.50/- (Rupees fifty rupees) only

The Application duly filled in should be submitted along with attested copies of the following certificates/documents :

3 (three) copies of recent passport-size photograph one of which is to be pasted in the Application Form. Educational Qualification Certificates. Birth Certificate or Age Certificate as per school records. Scheduled Tribe/Scheduled Caste Certificate/Domicile Certificate. Home Guards/Civil Defence Training Certificates for candidates applying for the posts of Guardsman and equivalent ranks, Drivers and Non–Combatant Employees. Applications may be submitted by Hand or by registered post. A numbered receipt must be collected for hand-delivered applications from the counter opened for receiving applications. A self-addressed stamped envelope (size 10 x 24 CM) along with Rs.5/- postage should also accompany the application.

Applications completed in all respect and accompanied by all attested copies of certificates and testimonials should be submitted to the following office’s DISTRICT HOME GUARDS COMMANDANT SHILLONG/ JOWAI /TURA, DISTRICT TRAINING CENTERS NONGSTOIN/ MAWKYRWAT, NONGPOH, WILLIAMNAGAR, RESUBELPARA, BAGHMARA, AMPATI AND CENTRAL TRAINING INSTITUTE, CIVIL DEFENCE & HOME GUARDS, MAWDIANGDIANG, SHILLONG.

The last date for receipt of the application is the 1st of May 2024.

Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards Scheme of Recruitment Test

For recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspectors

Physical Efficiency Test – 100 Marks

Written Examination – 300 Marks

Interview – 50 Marks

Total – 450 Marks

For recruitment to the post of Guardsman, Driver, and equivalent ranks,

Physical Efficiency Test – 200 Marks

Written Examination – 200 Marks

Interview – 50 Marks

Total – 450 Marks

For recruitment to the post of Non-combatant Employee

Physical Efficiency Test – 200 Marks

Trade Test / Interview – 50 Marks

Total – 250 Marks

Physical Measurement Test(PMT)

Candidates who do not meet the standards of minimum height requirement as prescribed will be rejected and further test events of such rejected candidates will not be conducted.

About Meghalaya Civil Defence & Home Guards

In Meghalaya, the twin organisations of Home Guards and Civil Defence are clubbed under one Directorate known as Home Guards and Civil Defence Department headed by Commandant General of Home Guards and Director of Civil Defence, Government of Meghalaya, Shillong.