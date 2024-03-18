MIDFC Recruitment 2024 - Field Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

MIDFC released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Field Engineer vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the MIDFC job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Ltd (MIDFC Recruitment 2024)

Meghalaya Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Ltd. invites applications from qualified candidates for filling up the vacant positions of Field Engineer on a contractual basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

MIDFC Recruitment 2024

Details about MIDFC Recruitment

Post Name: Field Engineer

Posts: 08

Location: Shillong - Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 26,000/-per month, Plus HRA and Mobile Allowance as admissible

Last Date: 10/04/2024

Age: 45 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Field Engineer Job Vacancy at MIDFC Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Field Engineer at MIDFC, the candidate should have completed Graduate with B.E./ Diploma in Civil Engineering.

How to apply for MIDFC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their resume ( in Standard Form ) with copies of all academic and experience Certificate (s) along with a copy of a Passport size photograph to the office of the Executive Director (Technical), Meghalaya Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation (MIDFC) Ltd, Nonrim Hills, Behind Bethany Hospital, Shillong, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya-793003 (India) within 10th April 2024.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a Personal Interview, the date for which will be intimated to the candidate.

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Ltd.

About Meghalaya Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Ltd.

Meghalaya Infrastructure Development AND Finance Corporation Limited is a State Govt company, incorporated on 25 Aug, 2014. It's a public unlisted company and is classified as'company limited by shares'.

The company is registered in Shillong (Meghalaya) Registrar Office. Meghalaya Infrastructure Development AND Finance Corporation Limited registered address is House No. L/A-56, Lower Nongrim Hills Shillong East Khasi Hills ML 793003 IN.