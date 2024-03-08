MMDSL Recruitment 2024- Legal Counsel Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Legal Counsel Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya MMDSL job vacancy 2024.
Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Legal Counsel Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment
Post Name: Legal Counsel
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong – Meghalaya
Salary: As per MMDSL norms
Last Date: 14.03.2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have completed LLB, Degree/ Masters Degree in Law from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at MMDSL official website mmdsl.in, Starting from 06-03-2024 to 14-Mar-2024
