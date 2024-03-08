MMDSL Recruitment 2024- Legal Counsel Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Legal Counsel Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya MMDSL job vacancy 2024.

Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Limited (MMDSL Recruitment 2024)

Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Legal Counsel Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024

Details about Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment

Post Name: Legal Counsel

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong – Meghalaya

Salary: As per MMDSL norms

Last Date: 14.03.2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Legal Counsel Job Vacancy at Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed LLB, Degree/ Masters Degree in Law from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Meghalaya MMDSL Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at MMDSL official website mmdsl.in, Starting from 06-03-2024 to 14-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Limited

About Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Limited

A health system consists of all organisations, people and actions whose primary intent is to promote, restore or maintain health. This includes efforts to influence determinants of health as well as more direct activities that improve health.