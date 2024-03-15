MSWWDA Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

Meghalaya State Watershed & Wasteland Development Agency (MSWWDA) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya State Watershed & Wasteland Development Agency (MSWWDA) job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya State Watershed & Wasteland Development Agency (MSWWDA Recruitment 2024)

Meghalaya State Watershed & Wasteland Development Agency (MSWWDA) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

MSWWDA Recruitment 2024

Details about MSWWDA Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Manager

Posts: 05

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 27,500/-

Last Date: 28/03/2024

Age: 18 – 37 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Manager Job Vacancy at MSWWDA Recruitment 2024

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Desired Experience:-

Preference shall be given to candidates with 2 (two) years’ experience.

Experience in identifying sites, designing, planning, and preparation of plans and estimates of engineering structures and related matters as per current or prevailing SOR

Previous experience in Measurement Book (MB) Entry and Checking.

How to apply for MSWWDA Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the website of the Soil & Water Conservation Department, Meghalaya (www.megsoil.gov.in)

Disclaimer: Provided by the MSWWDA.

About MSWWDA

As one of the major development partners in the State, the Soil & Water Conservation Department is entrusted with the task of natural resources management in particular soil, water and vegetation resources. By adopting and applying appropriate soil the and water conservation techniques and measures, perpetual utilization of the said resources can be achieved. These three basic life support systems when managed effectively will ultimately lead to sustainability and promote need-base, economic and ecological development.