MSWWDA Recruitment 2024 - Finance Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Meghalaya State Watershed & Wasteland Development Agency (MSWWDA) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Finance Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya State Watershed & Wasteland Development Agency (MSWWDA) job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya State Watershed & Wasteland Development Agency (MSWWDA Recruitment 2024)

Meghalaya State Watershed & Wasteland Development Agency (MSWWDA) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Finance Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

MSWWDA Recruitment 2024

Details about MSWWDA Recruitment

Post Name: Finance Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 46,800/- P.M

Last Date: 28/03/2024

Age: 18 – 37 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Finance Officer Job Vacancy at MSWWDA Recruitment 2024

Intermediate in CA/ IWCA/ MBA in Finance Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree in Commerce/ Business and Financial Management.

For Intermediate in CA/ IWCA: Minimum 05 years of experience

For MBA in Finance Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree in Commerce/ Business and Financial Management: Minimum 07 years of experience in Finance, Accounts & Taxation functions and also, at a Senior Level handling Project and Company Accounting.

How to apply for MSWWDA Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the website of the Soil & Water Conservation Department, Meghalaya (www.megsoil.gov.in)

Disclaimer: Provided by the MSWWDA.

About MSWWDA

As one of the major development partners in the State, the Soil & Water Conservation Department is entrusted with the task of natural resources management in particular soil, water and vegetation resources. By adopting and applying appropriate soil the and water conservation techniques and measures, perpetual utilization of the said resources can be achieved. These three basic life support systems when managed effectively will ultimately lead to sustainability and promote need-base, economic and ecological development.