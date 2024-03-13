NEHU Recruitment 2024- Lab Assistant at BIRAC’s BioNEST Bioincubator (B3I) Facility Vacancy, Job Opening

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Lab Assistant at BIRAC’s BioNEST Bioincubator (B3I) Facility vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) job vacancy 2024.

North-Eastern Hill University Shillong (NEHU Recruitment 2024)

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Lab Assistant at BIRAC’s BioNEST Bioincubator (B3I) Facility Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NEHU Recruitment 2024

Details about NEHU Recruitment

Post Name: Lab Assistant at BIRAC’s BioNEST Bioincubator (B3I) Facility

Posts: 02

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 24,200/-Per Month

Last Date: 17/03/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Lab Assistant at BIRAC’s BioNEST Bioincubator (B3I) Facility Job Vacancy at NEHU Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Lab Assistant at BIRAC’s BioNEST Bioincubator (B3I) Facility at NEHU, the candidate should have completed Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc.) in Microbiology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Food Sciences, or Life Sciences with a minimum of 3 years of laboratory experience;

OR

Master’s degree (M.Sc.) in Microbiology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Food Sciences, or Life Sciences with a minimum of 1 year of laboratory experience.

How to Apply for NEHU Recruitment 2024

Candidates should submit the following documents via email: bioincubator.nehu.tura@gmail.com

Application explaining suitability for the post Detailed Biodata Self-attested scanned copies of all certificates of qualifications & experience

Disclaimer: Provided by the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)

About North-Eastern Hill University

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is a Central University established on 19 July 1973 by an Act of the Indian Parliament. The university is in the suburb of Shillong, the state capital of Meghalaya, India. The university has two campuses: Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya. NEHU Tura Campus functions under a pro-vice chancellor. It is the University Grants Commission's University with Potential for Excellence (conferred in 2006). It was established as a regional university for the states of northeast India, including Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, and had given birth to Nagaland University in 1994 and Mizoram University in 2001.