NEHU Recruitment 2024- Technical Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Technical Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Technical Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 22/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Technical Manager Job Vacancy at NEHU Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Technical Manager at NEHU, the candidate should have completed M.Tech/MSc/Ph.D in Technology/ Food Engineering and Technology/ Biotechnology/ Bioprocess Engineering and allied specialized subject.

How to Apply for NEHU Recruitment 2024

Candidates should send their recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standards onwards, testimonials, and experience certificates (if any) to the Nodal Officer through e-mail (incubationcenternehutura@gmail.com) within 22/03/2024.

The shortlisted candidates may be called for online/offline interview on 25/03/2024 and selected candidates are requested to join as immediately.

About North-Eastern Hill University

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is a Central University established on 19 July 1973 by an Act of the Indian Parliament. The university is in the suburb of Shillong, the state capital of Meghalaya, India. The university has two campuses: Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya. NEHU Tura Campus functions under a pro-vice chancellor. It is the University Grants Commission's University with Potential for Excellence (conferred in 2006). It was established as a regional university for the states of northeast India, including Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, and had given birth to Nagaland University in 1994 and Mizoram University in 2001.