NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024 - Project Technical Support III/ Medical Social worker Vacancy, Job Opening

NEIGRIHMS released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Technical Support III/ Medical Social worker vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024)

NEIGRIHMS has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Technical Support III/ Medical Social worker Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024

Details about NEIGRIHMS Recruitment

Post Name: Project Technical Support III/ Medical Social worker

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 28000+ HRA

Last Date: 02/04/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Technical Support III/ Medical Social worker Job Vacancy at NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Technical Support III/ Medical Social worker at NEIGRIHMS, the candidate should have completed 3-year Graduate (Science) with 3 years relevant field experience especially HIV/STI services.

How to apply for NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send the soft copy of the application form and all the supporting documents as a single PDF to dermatologystdoffice@gmail.com by 5 pm, 2nd April 2024.

About NEIGRIHMS

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is a medical institute of India in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is located on the outskirts of the educational hub hills City of the Northeastern India, Shillong, the "Scotland of the East". The present full-fledged tertiary care hospital facilities started at its permanent campus at Mawdiangdiang, Shillong in the year 2007. It is an Autonomous Institute under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India in 1987 and declared as "Centre of excellence" by the parliament of India. The MBBS teaching programme of NEIGRIHMS started in 2008 with intake of 50 (fifty) students, followed by Post graduate courses in the following 4 subjects - Anaesthesiology, Microbiology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Pathology in the year 2009. Further PG courses have been started in the following subjects - Anatomy, General Medicine, General Surgery and Radiodiagnosis and Imaging. The Institute also offers DM course in Cardiology. Besides, there is B. Sc Nursing and M. Sc Nursing courses (annual intake of 50 seats in B.Sc and 10 seats in M.Sc) being run by the Institute's College of Nursing.The College of Nursing started its courses from the year 2006.

The Institute was formally inaugurated and dedicated to the nation on 5 March 2010 by the chairperson of the UPA government, Smt Sonia Gandhi, the institute functioned from its present campus at Mawdiangdiang for some years before that.